  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR confident of Kavitha getting justice in SC

KTR confident of Kavitha getting justice in SC
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed confidence in the party MLC and his sister K Kavitha getting justice in the Supreme Court....

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed confidence in the party MLC and his sister K Kavitha getting justice in the Supreme Court. Greeting the people of the State on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he expressed his pain for the absence of sister K Kavitha. Several women leaders of the party tied Rakhi to KTR at Telangana Bhavan.

Rao said it was sad that his sister Kavitha was not with him on this Rakhi Purnima day. “Kavitha has been suffering for 155 days. I believe that justice will be done in the Supreme Court, the highest court. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all brothers and sisters in the State,” said KTR.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X