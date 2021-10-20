KTR congratulates Vinai Thummalapally on being appointed as USTDA deputy director

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Vinai Thummalapally on being appointed as United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)'s deputy director and Chief Operating Officer by US president Joe Biden.

"Vinai Thummalapally assumes the role of acting director of USTDA until a director is confirmed by the senate," USTDA tweeted.



Vinai Thummalapally (66) who was born in Hyderabad in 1974 is the son of T Dharma Reddy who served as a scientist in Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Hyderabad of United Andhra Pradesh. Vinai who is a mechanical engineer by profession worked as CEO of MAM-A Inc. He has two patents in optical disc manufacturing design.



"Many congratulations to Vinai Thummalapally," said KT Rama Rao taking to his twitter handle.

