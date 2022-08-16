KTR demands Centre to cancel GST on handloom

Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has demanded the Centre to completely cancel the GST levied on the handloom industry, which played a prominent role in the freedom struggle.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag as part of Independence Day celebrations here on Monday he once again demanded the Centre to set up a power loom mega cluster in Sircilla and said he had submitted petitions many times to the Centre in that connection.

He said Rythu Bandhu was the first scheme introduced anywhere in the country and it stood as a benchmark for the country. Rs 1076 crore deposited in the accounts of farmers as crop investment to about 2. 39 lakh farmers in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Promoting oil farm cultivation in Telangana the government allocated Rs 1000 crores in the state budget. In Sircilla district, 176 farmers have been sanctioned in 587 acres so far. Prepared an action plan to plant oil farm plants in 1600 acres by the end of this year.

A spacious and advanced market yard in 25 acres at a cost of 20 crore rupees was built in Sircilla unlike anywhere else in the state. Rythu Bazaars were built in Sircilla so that farmers could directly sell their produce. An integrated market was being built at Vemulawada with a cost of 4.50 crore, Rama Rao said.

A food processing industrial park has been set up in 309 acres at Narmal. Two industries would be built in this park with a cost of 100 crore rupees. If the construction of these industries was completed, around 500 local people would get employment opportunities.

A grain-based ethanol distillery project would be set up in 47 acres under Deccan Agri Resources Pvt. Ltd. at Nampally village of Vemulawada mandal with an investment of Rs 260 crore rupees. This will benefit 20,000 rice farmers and more than 11 hundred unemployed youth could get direct employment

As part of e-Health Profile, 26 vehicles with 203 teams have been specially set up to collect 4. 77 lakh blood samples from 3. 47 lakh people and analyzing the results has reached its final stage, Rama Rao said.