KTR opens TRS Tech Cell office

Hyderabad: Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao inaugurated the office of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Tech Cell (technical wing) at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

The party's Tech Cell has been preserving the party's technology-related programmes since 2013. The party's membership database, committee database and other software applications, party website, social media platforms are undertaken by the Tech Cell.

Rama Rao said that the Tech Cell would play a key role in strengthening the party organisationally. The new office would help in taking various programmes by the Tech Cell. He said that Krishank Manne, P Jagan, Satish Reddy and Dinesh Chaudhry would be TRS party's social media conveners.

Stating that the party had most number of voluntary workers, he said that they have been strengthening the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao right from the time of agitation. He asked the conveners to counter the propaganda of opposition parties and take the development works of the government to the people.