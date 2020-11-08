X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR pats officials for bagging HUDCO award

HUDCO best practice award
x

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao greeting top officials on winning the HUDCO best practice award, in Hyderabad on Saturday

Highlights

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday lauded the officials for receiving HUDCO best practice award at national level for the double bedroom houses being constructed by the government

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday lauded the officials for receiving HUDCO best practice award at national level for the double bedroom houses being constructed by the government.

The Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and Housing wing OSD Suresh Kumar met Minister Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and informed him about the HUDCO award.

The officials have thanked the minister for sanctioning one lakh double bedroom houses by allocating Rs 8,598 crore. The minister complemented the officials for taking up construction with new technology and on par with the gated communities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X