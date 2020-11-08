KTR pats officials for bagging HUDCO award

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday lauded the officials for receiving HUDCO best practice award at national level for the double bedroom houses being constructed by the government.

The Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and Housing wing OSD Suresh Kumar met Minister Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and informed him about the HUDCO award.

The officials have thanked the minister for sanctioning one lakh double bedroom houses by allocating Rs 8,598 crore. The minister complemented the officials for taking up construction with new technology and on par with the gated communities.