KTR reaches out to RWAs

Hyderabad: Minister for IT, Industries, and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday reached out to members of resident welfare associations (RWAs)...

Hyderabad: Minister for IT, Industries, and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday reached out to members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) through a conference call. According to RWA representatives, we were pleasantly surprised to hear a voice. ‘This is your KTR’ the minister explained the progress achieved in the past nine years, including sufficient drinking water, improved waste collection (from 3,500 tonnes a day to 7,500), Strategic Road Development Programme, under which a number of flyovers and bridges have been constructed.

He highlighted how a stable government and able leadership have been able to attract investments to Hyderabad and create wealth, besides ‘progressive policies like TS Ipass for Industries and TS Bpass for building permissions.

While reviewing the progress achieved so far, creating a better Hyderabad, he also mentioned that more was to be accomplished. The goal of 24-hour water supply, expansion of the Metro, urban flood management and Musi riverfront development.

Maj.Shiva Kiran, vice president, UFERWAS, said ‘while speaking to us KTR made a humble appeal to all citizens to vote and RWAs to ensure that all members of the community exercise their franchise on November 30.

X