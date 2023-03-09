KTR responds to ED notices to Kavitha, says they will face investigation

BRS working president KTR made it clear that they are not afraid of Modi's summons and opined they will face investigation. KTR spoke to the media at Telangana Bhavan and said that notices were given to MLC Kavitha in liquor scam and will definitely cooperate with the investigation.



On this occasion, KTR took a jibe at BL Santosh alleging him of absconding from trial in MLA purchasing case. "We will appear for trial as law abiding citizens of India and face trial as we had the courage," KTR said.



The Municipal and Urban Development minister KTR accused BJP of threatening opposition parties with investigation agencies. He said these are not ED notices instead Modi notices. KTR made it clear that it is a political veneagance and opined that the will face it people's court.