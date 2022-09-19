KTR to distribute Byju's tabs to students in Rajanna-Sircilla

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao will be distributing tablets with special software and coaching material for 11th and 12th standard government college students in Rajanna-Sircilla district this week.

The Minister as part of celebrating his birthday meaningfully had launched a "Gift A Smile" initiative three years ago.

This year under the initiative, the Minister had promised to distribute tablets to students.

Sharing images of tablets, KT Rama Rao on Monday tweeted "Happy to be keeping my promise of gifting Byju's powered Samsung tablets to the government college students in Rajanna-Sircilla district. The tabs are ready and we will start distributing this week"

On his birthday this year, the Minister had announced distribution of tabs to students in his personal capacity.

"This year as part of Gift A Smile campaign, I will personally distribute Byju's powered tablets with software and coaching material to Government College students in Rajanna-Sircilla district. This will support students with additional material to help them train better for competitive exams," KT Rama Rao had tweeted.

On the first year of the launch of Gift A Smile campaign, the Minister had distributed six ambulances. Eventually, 120 ambulances were distributed by TRS MPs and MLAs.