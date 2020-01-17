KTR to hard-sell TS in Davos

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will be leaving for Davos, Switzerland on January 19 to attend World Economic Forum, 2020 summit.

He is expected to hold 45 bilateral interactions with global leaders, heads and CEO of MNCs from across the world, and India.

" A team from Telangana already there to co-ordinate and supervise the meetings. We will have a Telangana pavilion (a stall) where we will showcase our government's vision, achievements, initiatives and policies to the leaders," KTR said.

Rao went to Davos in 2017 and he is going for another visit after unable to attend the summits in 2018 and 2019. KTR recalled how Coca-Cola company CEO James Quincey dropped by the Telangana pavilion and introduced himself to the Minister and they had a chat for some time.

KTR stated that Davos summits provide such rare opportunities to interact with who's who of the business world and it would be great if some of them bring in big investments into the State in the future.

Replying to a question, he stated that Telangana wanted to invite Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (who is currently in New Delhi) to visit Hyderabad, but it could not fructify as he had a tight schedule including a meeting with the Prime Minister.