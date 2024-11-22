  • Menu
KTR to participate in Deeksha Diwas on Nov 29

KTR to participate in Deeksha Diwas on Nov 29
The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, will participate in the Deeksha Diwas programme to be held in Karimnagar on November 29.

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, will participate in the Deeksha Diwas programme to be held in Karimnagar on November 29.

The BRS working president called on the party cadre to celebrate Deeksha Diwas in all constituency centres across the state. Deeksha Diwas is the most crucial event in the struggle of the people of Telangana for their own State. On November 29, 2009, with the hunger strike undertaken by BRS (then TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao, the final phase of the movement took off and laid a strong foundation for the struggle for their separate State.

Before going on the fast, KCR said, ‘Telangana vachudo... KCRSachudo’ and took part in the fast unto death, which united the people of all castes in Telangana for the separate State agitation. “This fast shook the entire political system of India, and the Central government itself announced that it was forming Telangana State for the first time in history. By making the announcement, it fulfilled the long-held aspiration of the people of Telangana for decades,” said KTR.

