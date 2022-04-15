KTR to visit Warangal on April 20

Warangal: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao will visit Warangal on April 20, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the Bhadrakali Mini Bund constructed at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore here on Friday, Errabelli said that KTR will launch and inaugurate several development works in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. Smart roads constructed under the Smart City Mission will also be inaugurated, he added.

Errabelli along with Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav and Municipal Commissioner Pravinya discussed the arrangements for KTR's visit. KTR is likely to address a public meeting at the LB College grounds, it's learnt.

Earlier during the mini-bund inauguration, Errabelli said that Warangal and Bhadrakali temple are like synonyms. The mini bund will become one of the attractions in the historic Warangal. The mini bund will attract domestic as well as foreign tourists, he added. He said that the State Government is doing a lot for the development of Warangal.

Errabelli Dayakar along with Rythu Bandhu State chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy inaugurated paddy procurement centre at Kamareddy Gudem under Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district on Friday. This is the first paddy procurement centre in the erstwhile Warangal district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has always thought about farmers. "Even though the BJP-led Central government refused to procure the paddy from Telangana, KCR has come forward to purchase the paddy with an outlay of Rs 3,000 crore," Errabelli said. Jangaon district collector Ch Shivalingaiah and additional collector Bhaskar Rao were among others present.

In another development, the minister said that the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, aimed at strengthening the infrastructure in schools, will bring in a phenomenal change in education. Launching developmental works with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore at Raiparthy as part of the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme on Friday, he appealed to people to send their wards to State-run schools only. "No more people should avail loans for their children's education," he said.

Stating that the government was committed to improve the infrastructural facilities under the programme, the State-run school in Kondur will soon get toilets, electricity supply, digital classes, dining hall etc.

Errabelli said that the State was giving utmost priority to health, education and welfare. The welfare schemes implemented in Telangana have become beacons for the other States in the country, he said. The initiatives such as Mission Bhagiratha, Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power supply and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) etc started by the government are role models in the country, he added.

Warangal district collector B Gopi said that administrative sanctions were issued to develop 40 schools out of the 223 schools selected under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. District level officials have been appointed to oversee the developmental works in these schools, he added.