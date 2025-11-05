KTR urges Jubilee Hills voters: Choose ‘car’ over ‘bulldozer’

Stating that it was a contest between 10 years of development and two years of destruction and people were the real judges, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called upon the voters in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to judge between the two by voting on November 11.

Addressing a road show in the Somajiguda division in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Rama Rao targeted the government on various aspects, including unfulfilled promises. Rama Rao said the Congress leaders were asking again to give them one chance. Is it because of this one chance the state has become pathetic. It is because of giving one chance the auto drivers have committed suicide, the real estate has been destroyed. The state which was in first place has fallen to last place.

Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deliberately withholding fee reimbursement dues worth over Rs 10,000 crore, thereby depriving lakhs of poor and middle-class students of their right to higher education.

Targeting the government on HYDRAA and real estate, Rao said that the Indiramma rule has become a rule of destroying houses. The Hydraa monster is destroying the houses of the poor. Is Hydraa brought only for the poor and not for the rich, he asked.

The HYDRAA does not go to the houses of Tirupathi Reddy, the brother of the Chief Minister, Ministers Patnam Mahender Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, G Vivek's and others. The party leaders showed videos of people affected due to HYDRAA, their pain and sorrows on the big screens.

KTR said that this election was not a random contest but a fight between a car and a bulldozer. People should vote for car symbol to teach the bulldozer government a lesson. Vote on the car symbol because it is the only thing that stands in the way of the bulldozer.

He alleged that Congress gave 420 promises but never implemented a single promise. They say they have given free bus but the free bus is for females and double fares for males in the family. He called upon the people to judge whether the ten years of KCR's rule was good or two years of Revanth Reddy's rule was good.

KTR further said that CM Revanth Reddy understood that if he fights impartially, he will definitely lose and that is why they were looking to win with illegal votes. Everyone should exercise their right to vote and teach Congress a lesson. He interacted with the voters stating, ‘Teesre number par hai car’ and people replied, ‘Baaki Sab bekar’ (car is in third in the list on ballot and remaining others were waste).