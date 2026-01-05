Jharkhand: Woman colludes with paramour to kill husband; body recovered from forest

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover and dumped his body in a forest in the Sisai police station area of Jharkhand's Gumla district, the police said on Monday.

The body of a man, identified as 36-year-old Budhram Tirkey, was recovered from the Songra Pahad Kona forest near Mukunda village in Gumla district, police said on Monday. Budhram was employed as a sales manager at a textile store in Gumla.

According to the police, the murder was allegedly plotted by the victim’s wife, Ranthi Devi, in collusion with her alleged lover, Sitaram Oraon.

The case came to light after Budhram suddenly went missing, raising suspicion among his family members.

Budhram’s brother, Suresh Tirkey, told police that on January 2, Budhram left home along with his wife and their son. He said they were going to consult a traditional healer. However, later that evening, Ranthi Devi returned home with the child alone. When questioned about Budhram’s whereabouts, she reportedly gave evasive and inconsistent replies, further deepening the family’s suspicion.

After repeated efforts to locate Budhram failed, the family lodged a missing person complaint at the Gumla police station.

Meanwhile, villagers informed the police about a body lying in a forest area under the jurisdiction of Sisai police station. Police teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was later identified as that of Budhram Tirkey.

During the investigation, police found that Ranthi Devi was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Sitaram Oraon. Investigators believe the murder was planned to eliminate Budhram due to the affair.

Preliminary questioning revealed that Budhram was allegedly killed using a sharp weapon before his body was dumped in the forest, police said.

Police have taken Ranthi Devi and Sitaram Oraon into custody for questioning. Officials said they have also received information about the involvement of two more persons in the murder and that raids are underway to arrest them.

Confirming the developments, police officer Suresh Prasad Yadav said the wife and her alleged lover had been taken into custody on murder charges and assured that all other persons involved in the crime would be arrested soon.