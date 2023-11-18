  • Menu
Kukatpally BJP backed Jana Sena candidate hold padayatra in Begumpet

Mummareddy Prem Kumar, the joint candidate of the BJP-backed Janasena Party, began his padayatra this morning from Shyam Lal Building, located in the Begumpet Division of the Kukatpally Constituency.

Before commencing the journey, he visited the Sri Siddhi Vinayaka (Ganesh Temple) temple and took part in a special puja program.

