Kuna Srisailam Goud joins Congress

Kuna Srisailam Goud, a prominent political figure in the region, recently joined the Congress party in a grand ceremony attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC incharge Deepadas Munshi. Goud's decision to join the Congress has been seen as a major boost for the party in the area.





Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed Goud into the party and hailed his commitment to serving the people of the region. He expressed confidence that Goud's presence would strengthen the party's position in the upcoming elections.



AICC incharge Deepadas Munshi also congratulated Goud on his decision to join the Congress and highlighted his long history of public service. Munshi emphasized the importance of grassroots leaders like Goud in building a strong and inclusive party.