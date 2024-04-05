Live
- Delhi: Man kills wife, daughter before taking his own life
- Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi's Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Thriller ' Project Z ' Finally Set for Release
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
Just In
Kuna Srisailam Goud joins Congress
Kuna Srisailam Goud, a prominent political figure in the region, recently joined the Congress party in a grand ceremony attended by Chief Minister...
Kuna Srisailam Goud, a prominent political figure in the region, recently joined the Congress party in a grand ceremony attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC incharge Deepadas Munshi. Goud's decision to join the Congress has been seen as a major boost for the party in the area.
Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed Goud into the party and hailed his commitment to serving the people of the region. He expressed confidence that Goud's presence would strengthen the party's position in the upcoming elections.
AICC incharge Deepadas Munshi also congratulated Goud on his decision to join the Congress and highlighted his long history of public service. Munshi emphasized the importance of grassroots leaders like Goud in building a strong and inclusive party.