Lagacharla pharma village project scrapped

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has withdrawn the orders issued for land acquisition in Lagacharla for the establishment of a Pharma village following a series of protests by the local tribals against the project. The government announced that an Industrial Park would come up in the place of the Pharma village.

It may be mentioned here that the village people attacked the district officials when they visited to conduct Grama Sabha for land acquisition in Lagacharla of Kodangal Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. After the arrest of villagers for assaulting on the officials, the Opposition parties taken up the issue at the national level by seeking the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission and SC and ST Commission and requested to come to the rescue of the villagers. As per the new orders, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has submitted afresh requisition proposals for the acquisition of land towards the establishment of multipurpose industrial park instead of pharma village covering three villages, including Lagacharla. The Vikarabad Collector has appointed the Tandur Sub-Collector as Land Acquisition Officer (LAO) for acquisition of land towards the establishment of multipurpose industrial park on Friday in accordance with the provisions under Clause (g) of the Section (3) of the RFCTLA R&R Act-2013 (Central Act 30/2013).

The Form C notification proposals under Section 11 of LA Act- 2013 over the land to an extent of 632 acres 26 guntas in various survey numbers of Lagacharla village were approved on August 1, 2024. Subsequently, the TGIIC submitted the withdrawal proposals, for the above acquisition process, and submitted that the acquisition for pharma village was withdrawn and fresh proposals would be submitted for acquisition of land towards the multipurpose industrial park.

Accordingly, the withdrawal proposals under Section 93 of the LA R&R Act-2013 have been taken up. The TGIIC then submitted afresh requisition proposals for the acquisition of land towards the establishment of a multipurpose industrial park instead of pharma village.