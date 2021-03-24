Land for food processing zones identified: KTR

Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the Telangana government was contemplating to establish food processing units in every constituency.

Replying to a query raised by MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said that the District Collectors concerned have identified the lands for establishment of Special Food Processing Zones (SPFZ). The feasibility/study reports are awaited in the matter, he said.

Minister KTR said that an extent of 46 Acres 29 Guntas of Government Assigned/encroached land in Survey No. 813 of Narsampet of Warangal Rural district has been identified for establishment of Food Park / Cluster. He said that the process of land acquisition would be completed by the District Collector at the earliest.