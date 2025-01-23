Land of Bihu an emerging investment destination: Assam Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu

Hyderabad: The Government of Assam, in collaboration with FICCI as the industry partner, are to host the Hyderabad chapter of its 'Advantage Assam 2.0' Roadshow from 10 AM to 5 PM at Hotel Taj Krishna on Thursday.

This event is part of a series leading up to the Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, scheduled on February 25-26 in Guwahati. The Roadshow will be led by Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe and Backward Classes, Government of Assam.

The initiative is to showcase Assam’s economic transformation and attract investments across various sectors. Dr Pegu, along with senior officials from the Government of Assam, including B Kalyan Chakravarthy (Additional Chief Secretary), KS Gopinath Narayan (Principal Secretary), and Oinam S Singh (Commissioner of Industries & Commerce), will present Assam’s pro-investment policies and engage in direct discussions with potential investors.

The roadshows highlight the key industries for investment opportunities in Electronics and Semiconductors, Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Tourism and Hospitality sectors.

The Vision for Advantage Assam 2.0, the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit seeks to position Assam as a leading investment hub and gateway to Southeast Asia. With improved infrastructure, abundant natural resources, and a single-window clearance system for investors, Assam is poised for transformative growth. Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said, “We have already seen tremendous interest from national and international players in Assam’s potential. The Hyderabad Roadshow will help to continue this momentum by connecting us with innovative minds and businesses that can contribute to Assam’s journey as a top investment destination.”

He said Assam has experienced unprecedented growth, supported by over Rs 65,000 crore in infrastructural investments since 2014. He said the key initiatives include – “Semiconductor Manufacturing and the establishment of India’s first Semiconductor Assembly and Test Unit by the Tata Group in Jagiroad; infrastructure development and construction of six-lane highways, bridges across the Brahmaputra River, and initiatives to enhance digital connectivity; healthcare and education and collaborations with Tata Trusts for world-class cancer care and the establishment of 23 medical colleges. Backed with all these, the Land of Bihu is scouting for investments during the Hyderabad Roadshow, which represents a significant step towards realising Assam’s vision of inclusive economic development and global investment partnerships”.

With its remarkable growth story, strategic location, and investor-friendly policies, Assam invites industries from various sectors to be part of its transformational journey, he added.

The Summit will convene policymakers, global investors, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to explore Assam's untapped potential across various sectors, including infrastructure, technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and tourism. It will also highlight the state's strategic advantages, such as its geographic proximity to Southeast Asia, robust connectivity networks, abundant natural resources, and investor-friendly policies.

Dr Ranoj Pegu said the Summit is envisioned as a collaborative platform to unlock innovative solutions, create employment opportunities, and drive long-term socio-economic development in the region.