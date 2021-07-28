Last date for TS DOST 2021 registration today

The last date to register and exercise web options for getting admissions into various degree courses through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2021 is July 28 i.e, today.



Around 1,98,339 students registered for admissions and 1,69,167 have exercised their web options until Tuesday. So far, a total of 1,81,019 candidates submitted their applications.

Students who took part in the first admissions will be allocated seats on August 4. And the students who got the seat allocation in the first phase should self-report online between August 5 and 9.Last date for TS DOST registration is July 28