Leopard pugmarks triggers panic near IIIT Basara

Adilabad: Panic triggered among the villagers after a villager sighted a leopard in fields near Basara IIIT. According to the sources, a villager said that he sighted a leopard on road and it tried to attack him. The villager said that he escaped from the wild animal and informed the news to the villagers. After getting the information, the officials reached the spot and inspected the surrounding areas in Basara.

The officials identified the pug marks of the leopard and alerted the local villagers. The staff and students of IIIT Basara are expressing worry after the movements of a leopard in the surrounding areas. Officials asked the villagers to be careful while entering the fields.