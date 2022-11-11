Let Poachgate case be resolved in apex court: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Friday heard the criminal revision case filed by the State government against Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, aggrieved by the final orders passed by the XIV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, on August 23 on its remand application in crime no 261/2022 and releasing the respondent/accused.



On behalf of Singh, senior counsel C Damodar Reddy informed the bench that the HC single bench had set aside the preventive detention order of the government against the legislator.

CJ Bhuyan directed Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad for the time being to obtain instructions from the government authorities; the court will close the case.

The A-G said this is the proper case where the police maintained strictly law and order rules and regulations. More over larger public interest is involved.

Damodar Reddy stated that the Supreme Court had clearly mentioned in the Arnesh Kumar Vs State of Bihar case that Section 41A CrPC notice must be given and later arrest made. In this case, Sec 41A CrPC notice was not served to Singh before his arrest which is illegal. He submitted that many irregularities have taken place in the case. Without following legal aspects Singh was kept in preventive detention for about 78 days.

Reddy said a petition had been filed in the SC by the three accused, who were directed by the HC to surrender to the police in the TRS MLAs poaching case, which will be heard on November 14.

CJ Bhuyan observed: let us see what the SC says regarding the accused in the case and will decide this matter later. Hearing in the case was adjourned to November 25.

Bail plea of accused in honour killing case dismissed

The Telangana High Court single bench headed by Justice D Nagarjun on Friday dismissed the bail petitions filed by the accused in the sensational honour killing case of Yogi Hemanth Kumar in September 2020.

The accused Somayala Raju, Erukala Krishna, Bikshapathi Yadav, Mohd Pasha @ Laddu had moved bail pleas contending that they were falsely implicated without any relation to the crime. They were acquainted with Laxma Reddy, father of the girl, but they had no role in the crime.

It may be recalled that, dissatisfied with the inter-caste marriage between Hemanth (Vysya) and Avanthi (Reddy), the victim was abducted and murdered by the family members and hired assassins.

Avanti and Hemanth had grown up in a Chandanagar locality in Serilingampally mandal and fallen in love. They later got married without the consent of elders. After the wedding, the Chandanagar police had counselled both families.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the complainant, Avanthi, who is the eyewitness had identified the petitioners.

Counsel Verose Raghunath, representing Avanthi, informed the judge that the petitioners along with Yugendhar Reddy, her relative, had abducted Hemanth from the ORR and killed him by strangulation. He contended that as there is strong evidence against the petitioners, their release would hamper the trial.

Considering the submissions made by the parties, the judge pronounced the order rejecting the bail petitions.