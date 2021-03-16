Libraries are repositories of knowledge: ZP Chief Kanumalla Vijaya

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya laid foundation for the construction of additional classrooms and library building at Veenavanka High School in the district on Monday. Informing that these buildings were allocated due to the initiative of Health Minister Eatala Rajender, she directed the officials concerned to complete the construction within time.

She said that the government was taking special initiative for the development of education and health sectors and constructing new buildings for the convenience of students as there were not enough classrooms for students in the past. The ZP chief asked Veenavanka residents to take advantage of the libraries being built.

Veenavanka MPP Musipatla Renuka Tirupathi Reddy said that government schools have made significant progress compared to corporate schools in the State. The MPP asked the students and others to make use of the library and excel in competitive examinations.

Veenavanka Sarpanch Kumar, former ZPTC Mada Sadasiva Reddy, Veenavanka vice-MPP Raishetti Latha Srinivas, Veenavanka co-operative society chairman Vijayabhaskar Reddy, co-option member Ahmed, MPDVO Y Shasikala, Mandal Educational Officer Konda Ashok, Veenavanka High School headmaster Puli Ashok Reddy, school management committee chairman Mahaboob Khan, TRS mandal president Maramulla Komraiah and others participated.