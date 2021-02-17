Mahabubabad: Satyavathi Rathod in soup over doctor's transfer

Mahabubabad: For the first time since she took over the Ministry of Tribal Welfare and Child Development, Satyavathi Rathod appears to be in the eye of storm with the Superintendent of Mahabubabad Area Hospital levelling some serious allegations against her. Hospital Superintendent Dr Bhim Sagar accused the Minister of targeting him without any proper reason.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Dr Bhim Sagar has alleged that he was transferred to Hyderabad on deputation at the behest of Satyavathi Rathod. He said that the Minister was angry over him for not following the dictums of her son Dr Satish Rathod, who is working as a chest physician with the hospital.

"Although Dr Satish Rathod has been working as a fulltime physician, he attends duty only around seven days in a month. Despite this, he pressurises the hospital administration to release full salary to him. When I objected to this, he and the Minister started to harass me," Dr Bhim Sagar said. He said that though he worked honestly and earnestly for the development of Area Hospital over the years, he had become a subject of target.

"The transfer came like a huge bolt to me even though 16 months left for my superannuation. I would have felt happy if I was promoted and transferred. But the transfer is nothing but a punishment for standing upright. I am ready for a CBI or CB-CID inquiry to prove that I haven't made any mistake," he said.

On the other hand, the PRO of the Minister refused to comment on the allegations levelled by the Superintendent.