Mahabubanaga: Collector celebrates New Year with orphans

Mahabubanagar: District collector S Venkat Rao on Saturday celebrated the New Year 2022 with the orphan children at an orphanage run by the Indian Red Cross Society in Yenugonda village of Mahabubnagar district on Saturday.

The district Collector appraised the Mahabubanagar Indian Red Cross Society's innovative services towards the wellbeing of the people in the district.

The district Collector who visited the Red Cross Orphanage wished the children and cut the cake followed by distributing sweets and fruits to them. In addition, the Ramoji Foundation distributed washing machines, wet grinders, school bags and carry bags worth about Rs 80,000.

"The Red Cross Orphanage is beign run very well and I appreciate the Red Cross Society for their innovative services towards the people as they have been taking various programmes. I wish the students at the Orphanage provided good education, health and must take up good career path in their future life," said the district Collector while celebrating the New Year with the orphan children.

The Collector said that through the Red Cross, we are setting up an education fund like nowhere else in the country and helping poor students. He said Rs 5 lakh had been given to Vidyanidi on behalf of the district administration and a decision had also been taken by the Red Cross Executive Body to expand the education fund.

"Not just as a Collector, but as an activist of Indian Red Cross Scoeity I would also extend my fullest support to any programme undertaken on behalf of the Red Cross," said the Collector.

Lion Nataraj, District President, Indian Red Cross Society, Dr. Samuel, Treasurer Jagapathirao, Dr. Vishnu Janardhan, Ramanayya, Veeresam, Ramachandran, Ashwini Chandrasekhar and others were present on the occasion.