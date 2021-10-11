Mahabubnagar: Congress call to make Jung Siren a success

Mahabubnagar: G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR), Devarkadra Constituency Congress in-charge urged the youth, students and unemployed persons to make the Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren meeting a grand success by participating in large numbers.

On Sunday during a meeting with the party leaders of Chinnachintakunta mandal at Undyala village of Devarakadra constituency, GMR urged the youth, students and the jobless to take part in a big scale in the upcoming meeting and make it a grand success.

After releasing a poster on Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren meeting, GMR said youth and unemployed people were facing tough time during the TRS rule. 'Lakhs of students, who had sacrificed their careers during the Telangana movement, today in deep depression as the government did nothing for them.' He criticised that unemployment rate in Telangana has increased many folds and the TRS government was lying about the jobs. The Congress leader questioned, "Where is the job calendar, which Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to bring in to conduct regular time-based recruitment." Today except KCR family, nobody has really benefited during the past seven years of TRS rule, he criticised. Madhusudhan Reddy stated the main objective of Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren was to expose the unfulfilled promises of the TRS government and awaken the youth to fight for their jobs and employment.

As part of their preparation for the big meeting, Congress local leaders have already put everything in place. They have taken up wide scale awareness and mobilisation campaigns at village, mandal and constituency level to ensure as many people as possible to gather at the meeting held at Amistapur village in Bhootpur mandal on October 12. Patel Ramesh Reddy, Vavilla Venkateswara Reddy, President of Chinnachintakunta mandal Congress and others took part in the meeting.