Mahabubnagar: World Karate E-kata championship brochure released

Mahabubnagar: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud released 'World Karate Championship' brochure at a programme in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

World Karate online E-Kata Championships are being hosted from Telangana, which is scheduled to be held from November 5 to 8, 2021. These Karate E-Kata Championships are being organised by Keshav Karate Academy from Mahabubnagar.

Informing this, Keshav Karate Academy All India president Keshav Goud said overall 2,000 participants from across 20 countries in the world are expected to take part in this online E-kata Karate Championship competition.

While releasing the poster, the Minister commended Keshav Goud and his academy for conducting World Karate Championship competitions for first time from Telangana State. He advised the organisers to conduct the

competitions successfully and bring name and fame not only for the district but also for the entire Telangana State and congratulated the organisers for their efforts.

Members of Keshav Karate academy, including Vinay, Sridhar, Gayatri and others took part in the poster release programme.