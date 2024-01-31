Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC

Hyderabad: The attacks on TSRTC bus are rampant even after the corporation has warned against such acts. The RTC staff, whose mission is to ensure the safety of passengers, is left unprotected. Attacks on drivers and conductors have become routine. A lot of people are assaulted by shouting, abusing, beating and kicking. They complain that they are not able to perform their duties properly. Successive incidents have become proof of this situation. It is noteworthy that despite the high officials reacting and warning about these attacks, there is no change.

Recently, a female passenger attacked the conductor of Hayatnagar Depot-1. A woman passenger abused two conductors and attacked them. The lady attacked the conductor regardless of the concerns of her fellow passengers in the bus. RTC MD Sajjanar reacted to the incident. MD Sajjanar said that drivers and conductors are the brand ambassadors of RTC and it is not appropriate to attack them. He said that in Kothagudem district, they strongly condemn the insulting of the driver and conductor by the passengers and the attack by the auto drivers.

However, similar incidents have happened in the past. Officials also warned. But there is no change in the situation. It is worth noting that the passengers attack for many reasons such as not giving details of the stop or not responding properly. Due to the Mahalakshmi scheme brought by the Revanth government, there were many fights among the passengers. It is a matter of concern that such an attack is being made against the personnel who have endured them with great skill and patience.