Mahbubnagar: BJP hopes to score hat-trick at Centre

Mahbubnagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win maximum Parliament seats in the State as well across the countryin the upcoming 2024 General elections and form government for the 3rd time under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP State general secretary said Bangaru Shruti here on Monday.

She said that it is a matter of pride for every BJP activists that the Central government has completed nine years of government under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The Central government is working towards the development of the country in all sectors but at the same time taking various initiatives for the welfare of the people, because of which, the support for the BJP has increased among the people.

The BJP leader expressed her thanks to all the people and BJP workers for making J P Nadda’s public meeting a grand success.