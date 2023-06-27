Live
- Bengal Panchayat Polls one killed. Clashes at Dinhata
- Madikeri: Forest officials capture rogue pachyderm
- John Goodenough, Lithium-ion Batteries creator, dies at 100
- Kurnool: Villagers stage road blockade demanding to resolve water problem
- Three students goes missing in Visakhapa
- Patanotsavam: Campaign rolled out to promote reading among school students
- Kurnool: Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on June 27
- Leopard scare haunts Atmakur villagers
Mahbubnagar: BJP hopes to score hat-trick at Centre
Party thanks people for success of Nadda’s public meeting
Mahbubnagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win maximum Parliament seats in the State as well across the countryin the upcoming 2024 General elections and form government for the 3rd time under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP State general secretary said Bangaru Shruti here on Monday.
She said that it is a matter of pride for every BJP activists that the Central government has completed nine years of government under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The Central government is working towards the development of the country in all sectors but at the same time taking various initiatives for the welfare of the people, because of which, the support for the BJP has increased among the people.
The BJP leader expressed her thanks to all the people and BJP workers for making J P Nadda’s public meeting a grand success.