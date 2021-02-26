Mahbubnagar Collector S Venkat Rao reviews land registrations on Dharani portal

Mahbubnagar: Mahbubnagar District Collector S Venkat Rao conducted surprise inspection at Rajapur Tahsildar office on Friday and took stock of the implementation of land registration process on Dharani portal in the mandal.



The Collector directed the officials concerned to follow all necessary procedures and to conduct registrations hassle-free and in transparent manner, giving no scope for any kind of discrepancies. 'Dharani portal has revolutionized land registration system and mutation process in Mahbubnagar district. Farmers, sellers, buyers, even industrialists and others are able to access speedy registration and mutation process and they are also given passbooks of their patta land within no time,' he stated.

Later, the Collector interacted with buyers and sellers and enquired if they are facing any problems or issues during land registration. He also asked them how much time it was taking to complete land registration process.

During the interaction with the media, the Collector informed that ever since the implementation of Dharani portal, out of more than 10,000 slot bookings for land registrations, the officials have competed 9,700 registrations on Dharani portal.

Collector Venkat Rao said that after Dharani portal was introduced, one can get Non-Agriculture Land Approval (NALA) certificate at Tahsildar office within no time. Similarly, mutation process also could be completed on the same day of the registration.

The Collector said that recently the government has allowed grievance addressal of land related issues through revenue tribunals and so far 291 cases were registered and all these cases were resolved in no time.

However, since there are still some issues regarding uploading in the portals, the Collector expressed hope that the government will provide some more options in the portal and those issues will also be resolved soon.

Later, the Collector inspected Zilla Parishad High School, where the MLC polling station is being set up and directed the officials concerned to make sure all necessary facilities were provided at the polling station. Tahasildar Shankar of Rajapur mandal and other senior mandal level and district level officials took part in the programme.