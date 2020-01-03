Mahbubnagar: Panchayats directed to take up construction of IHLs

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud stressed that every village must make take up the construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHLs) during the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme and every individual in the village must use the IHL without fail to keep the diseases at bay.



The Excise Minister earlier visited Jainellipur village on the outskirts of Mahbubnagar district headquarters and launched the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister recollected the success of the first phase of Palle Pragathi programme during which the villagers, officials and the public representatives worked in coordination and devised an action plan besides executing it very well and achieving the success.

"We must all get together and work in coordination to make our village a model village. During grama sabhas, every person must speak out their issues, problems and share their ideas and suggestions so that the gram panchayats officials concerned along with public representatives draft an action plan and take up the works," said the Excise Minister.

"If we want the people in the village to be free from diseases, we must utilise the IHLs. The people's representatives and the officials of gram panchayats must spread awareness about the use of IHLs to the people and they must work to ensure every village takes up cent per cent construction and usage of IHLs," observed the Minister.

Srinivas Goud also directed the officials concerned to make sure that every household has a sink pit. He said priority must be given to ensure every work taken up in the village must be done under employment guarantee scheme. Installation of dumping yards and graveyards should also be carried out and accordingly, works must begin during the Palle Pragathi programme, stressed the Minister.

Later, the Minister gave away a tractor to village Sarpanch. He also advised the villagers to get a water tanker so that it can be used for watering the plants. He said the tractor must be used for shifting garbage from every household to the dumping yard.