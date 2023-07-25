Mahbubnagar: Rich tributes paid to Sri Chaityana Institutions’ founder BS Rao

Mahbubnagar: Rich tributes were paid to BS Rao, the founder of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions by the management and staff of Sri Chaitanya School in Mahbubnagar on Monday. Earlier, the Shri Chaitanya Schools team including Chairman Sridhar, Director Sri Vidya and DGM Sudhakar, garlanded the portrait of BS Rao and paid rich tributes and remembered his contributions to the education sector across the country.

They observed that BS Roa’s vision of forming a robust educational system in which each and every child is given special care and support and providing good quality education so that the child can excel in the competitive exams and enable build bright careers for them.

Those who took part in the programme included RI team, coordinators, principal, AO L team, dean and teachers, all of them paid rich tributes to founder and observed silence for two minutes.