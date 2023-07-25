Live
- Kiara Advani Is All Set To Open The India Couture Week, Turns Show Stopper For Falguni And Shane Peacock
- YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
- Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
- Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
- Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
- MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
- Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
- 'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
Just In
Mahbubnagar: Rich tributes paid to Sri Chaityana Institutions’ founder BS Rao
Rich tributes were paid to BS Rao, the founder of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions by the management and staff of Sri Chaitanya School in Mahbubnagar on Monday.
Mahbubnagar: Rich tributes were paid to BS Rao, the founder of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions by the management and staff of Sri Chaitanya School in Mahbubnagar on Monday. Earlier, the Shri Chaitanya Schools team including Chairman Sridhar, Director Sri Vidya and DGM Sudhakar, garlanded the portrait of BS Rao and paid rich tributes and remembered his contributions to the education sector across the country.
They observed that BS Roa’s vision of forming a robust educational system in which each and every child is given special care and support and providing good quality education so that the child can excel in the competitive exams and enable build bright careers for them.
Those who took part in the programme included RI team, coordinators, principal, AO L team, dean and teachers, all of them paid rich tributes to founder and observed silence for two minutes.