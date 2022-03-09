Mahbubnagar: Schoolchildren fall sick after midday meal

Mahbubnagar: Many school children from Government Primary School in Pedda Munagalched village of Addakal mandal fell sick after having midday-meal on Wednesday.

According to villagers, the children soon after consuming the midday-meal complained of stomach ache and many even started vomiting. The villagers complained that the food prepared in unhygienic conditions was served to the school children which led to the food poisoning.

The school authorities and villagers rushed the students to the local hospital for treatment.

More than 10 students were admitted in the primary health centre; however those students who were in severe condition were shifted to Mahabbnagar district hospital for treatment.