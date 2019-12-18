Mahbubnagar: The e-office system inaugurated in Bhootpur Mandal

Mahbubnagar: District Collector Ronald Rose inaugurated e-office system in Bhootpur mandal on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector observed that the main objective of e-office system was to make the entire office business paperless by using emails and other electronic modes to transfer files and documents from one office to the other.



The e-office system will not only enable speedy clearness and hassle-free movement of files from one section to the other and from one office to the other, but it also helps to transact the business in a transparent and accountable manner.

"We have initiated the e-office system in Mahbubnagar district headquarters a few months ago and we are slowly expanding this system to mandals and have initiated it in Bhootpur mandal and launched it today. We are hoping this e-office system will become the most effective and transparent mode of official file transactions in the coming up days and will serve to resolve various problems and issues of the people at a speedier pace in the coming up days," observed the Collector.