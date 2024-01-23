Mahila Cong chalks out LS poll strategy

Mahabubnagar: The Congress has begun its strategic planning for the upcoming Parliamentary elections. As part of this, the Congress party workers began preparatory ground work for the upcoming elections and women leaders in district led by Mahabubnagar parliament in-charge Sukanya and Mahila Congress president Vasantha. They held preparatory meetings with the women mandal congress presidents and gave them clear instructions and encouraged them to attract women voters by spreading the programmes and schemes of Congress party being implemented for the women folks in the state.

The focus of the gathering was to strategise and pave the way forward for the upcoming parliamentary elections, with an emphasis on women empowerment and participation. Sukanya underscored the significance of women’s role in shaping the political landscape. She emphasized the need for unity among women leaders and activists to bring about positive change in the community.

Vasantha outlined key strategies and goals for the forthcoming elections. Her leadership, coupled with Sukanya’s guidance, inspired the mandal presidents to envision a future where women play a pivotal role in the decision-making processes of the region. The event also served as a platform for women cadres and activists to network and build connections. Strengthening the bonds within the women’s political community, participants left the gathering with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear roadmap for the crucial parliamentary elections ahead.