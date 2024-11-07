Major fire accident in factory

Shadnagar: A major fire accident occurred at the Kamson Hygiene Care Private Limited factory located in the Nandigama Mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Wednesdasy.

According to locals, the fire broke out in the factory around midnight on Tuesday. They reported that the flames erupted in a newly constructed shed, completely destroying it in no time. Firefighters rushed to the spot and made significant efforts to control the fire.

The company management stated that there were no casualties in the incident. It is believed that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Preliminary reports suggest that there was significant property damage.