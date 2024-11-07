Live
- Five held, booty worth over Rs 2.3L recovered
- Union Cabinet okays Vidyalaxmi scheme
- Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance?
- City braces for hassle-free Chhath Puja celebrations
- Cancer screening to begin today in Parvathipuram
- ACB closing in on top babus & BRS leaders
- Konda Surekha attends ‘Meet your Minister’ prog
- Pawan purchases 12 more acres in Pithapuram
- Let’s work to promote global peace: Modi congratulates Trump
- Donald scripts history; trumps Harris to become 47th US Prez
Just In
Major fire accident in factory
Highlights
A major fire accident occurred at the Kamson Hygiene Care Private Limited factory located in the Nandigama Mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Wednesdasy.
Shadnagar: A major fire accident occurred at the Kamson Hygiene Care Private Limited factory located in the Nandigama Mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Wednesdasy.
According to locals, the fire broke out in the factory around midnight on Tuesday. They reported that the flames erupted in a newly constructed shed, completely destroying it in no time. Firefighters rushed to the spot and made significant efforts to control the fire.
The company management stated that there were no casualties in the incident. It is believed that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Preliminary reports suggest that there was significant property damage.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS