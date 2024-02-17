Malabar merit based Scholarships

Friday 16th February 2024, in Government Degree College, Patancheru today under the auspices of Malabar Charitable Trust awarded Merit based Scholarship in cash to 232 girl students. Joint Director Prof. Yadagiri, who was the chief guest of the programme, said that the merit based cash stipends received by the students should be used for future needs.

Principal Rajendra Prasad, who presided over the meeting, said that women empowerment is possible only through education. Deepak Kumar, representative of Malabar Charitable Trust, reminded that women's economic independence depends on their education. Tara College Principal Ratna Prasad Malabar advised the malabar trust to focus on aspects like training and construction of toilets in educational institutions, apart from financial support.

Allam Reddy, Vice Principal of the college said that the encouragement of female students under the 'corporate social responsibility scheme' is highly commendable. Venkatesham, Vice Principal of Tara College expressed his gratitude, for the merit based cash scholarships as they are useful for the preparation entrance exams. prof. Krishna acted as an Anchor of this program. Lankesh, Radhika, Padmaja, Dr Yogi Babu, Suresh, Dr Srinivasa Rao, Dr. Baggu, Ravinder, Veerender, Sarita, Vishwa Bharti Dr. Poonam Kumari, Ashwini Reddy have participated.