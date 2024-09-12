Malkajgiri rly stn works chugging on fast track

Hyderabad: There development of the Malkajgiri Railway Station, being taken up as a part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) is underway at a brisk pace. In that regard, a few passengers have urged South Central Railway officials that along with the face-lift of the station, to construct a platform and upgrade a few facilities for the benefit of passengers.

According to officials, around 1,275 stations have been shortlisted across India for renovation. Among them, Malkajgiri Railway Station has been also selected and around Rs 27 crore has been allotted for developing the station. The works are under process, including a 12m-wide foot over bridge, lifts and centering works on the ground floor for the AC waiting hall and RPF office.

The construction of a high-level water tank is also completed and a shelter on platform number 1 and 2 is nearly in the completion stage. Apart from this, construction of VIP lounge, toilets and bathrooms on platform 1 and 2 side walls is in progress. The approach road from the old parking shed to L C Gate Road on the east side of Terminal 1 has also been formed and a cement concrete road will be laid, using which passengers can directly reach the station from Anutex Circle. A beautiful elevation on both sides with porticos is planned with arches and a park and water fountains and ‘I LOVE MALKAJGIRI’ selfie point is also planned.

This scheme is being implemented for the development of railway stations which includes improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, lift/escalators as required, landscaping, developing parks, etc. “Along with this, as the footfall has slightly increased at Malkajgiri, it will be better if one more platform on the east side adjacent to the booking counter to L C Gate No 255 Gouthamnagar- Bhavaninagar road gets constructed. Also, arrangements should be made for putting up the national flag along with prominent lights in front of the station building to highlight its beauty. It will be better if three tracks for stabling and three tracks for pit lines near Lallaguda station get constructed so as to avoid sending trains from Kacheguda to Bolarum / Medchal,” said Noor Ahmed, general secretary for LT (long train) & MMTS.

Currently, around 62 trains are passing through the station on a daily basis, with around 600 general ticket holders and 500 reserved ticket holders travelling every day. The construction began last year and will take around six months to complete.