Malla Reddy meets KCR

Hyderabad: A day after meeting the Chief Minister’s Advisor, BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy met BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday and declared that he was not going to leave the party. The BRS leader also expressed the inability of his family members to contest in the Lok Sabha election.

According to sources, the BRS chief summoned the MLA after news reports appeared that the former minister met the CM’s advisor, Vem Narender Reddy. Sources said that both the leaders discussed various issues, including the demolition of structures in the college of Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy and deserting the party.

Reports circulated that Malla Reddy expressed interest in joining the Congress party, aiming to secure a ticket for his son in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. This development caught the attention of the BRS leadership. Malla Reddy accompanied by his son, visited KCR’s residence in Nandinagar.

Mallareddy reportedly conveyed to KCR that he has no plans to switch parties. Emphasising his commitment to the BRS party, Mallareddy assured KCR that he intends to remain with the party under all circumstances. He expressed his loyalty to KCR and clarified that his family is not interested in the Malkajgiri MP seat. Mallareddy advised KCR to consider someone else for the seat.