Mallikarjun Naidu Wins First Place in State-Level Police Essay Competition

Gadwal: In honor of Police Martyrs' Day (October 21 - Police Flag Day), a state-wide essay writing competition was organized. Armed Forces Constable Mallikarjun Naidu from the district secured first place in this competition. Recognizing his achievement, District SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, personally congratulated him in his chamber.

In the competition, participants were categorized into PC to ASI, SI and higher ranks, and the top three winners in each category were honored. State DGP Shri Jitender, IPS, presented cash rewards (cheques) to the winners.

Mallikarjun Naidu won first place in the PC to ASI category for his essay on “My Role in Enhancing the Prestige of Police in Society.” As a reward, he received a ₹25,000 cash prize (cheque) from Hon’ble DGP Shri Jitender, IPS.

District SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, expressed his joy at Mallikarjun Naidu’s achievement, stating that his exceptional performance in the state-level essay competition has brought pride to the district.

R.I. Venkatesh also participated in this event.

The achievement of Mallikarjun Naidu in the state-level Police Martyrs' Day Essay Competition is commendable. His first-place victory in the PC to ASI category highlights his deep understanding of policing and its societal impact. Winning a cash prize of ₹25,000 from the DGP Shri Jitender, IPS, is a significant recognition of his intellect and dedication.

This success not only brings honor to Jogulamba Gadwal district but also serves as an inspiration to fellow officers. The personal felicitation by District SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, adds further encouragement to law enforcement personnel to engage in such intellectual and professional activities.

Competitions like these help in enhancing police professionalism, fostering intellectual growth, and strengthening public trust in the police force. Mallikarjun Naidu’s success is a proud moment for the district and a testament to his dedication to the force.