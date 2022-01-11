Man suspected to be sacrificed for hidden treasure in Nalgonda was mentally retarded

A man who is suspected to be sacrificed for hidden treasure in Nalgonda was found to be mentally retarded. The police shared the face of the victim on social media to identify the victim and found him as Jahendar Naik (30), a native of Sunyapahad of Palakaveedu in Suryapet district.



The police suspect it as human sacrifice as a man from Shouli Gouraram of Nalgonda district was also killed as human sacrifice for human treasure.



According to the police, Jahendra Naik who was mentally retarded was staying away from his parents for the past five years. "He used to stay at the temple premises at Turkayamjal of Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district," the police said, adding that they have formed into eight teams to chase the mystery of the case.

The police added that the severed head of the man was sent to Devarakonda government hospital and the samples such as hair and skin was sent for DNA tests to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the torso of the man was not yet found by the police.