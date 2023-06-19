Mana Ooru - Mana Badi program-Game changer

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana Education Day celebrations being organised as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day, the state government will inaugurated more than 1000 renovated schools under Mana Ooru–Mana Badi on Tuesday.

In addition about 10,000 libraries and 1,600 digital classrooms will be opened. Programmes like essay, painting and song competitions will also be organized for the students in the educational institution The mission of the government officials said has been that every child should get quality education with proper facilities at the right age. Hence the government has given top priority to the education sector. The best example is Mana Ooru - Mana Badi' program which has been a game changer.

According to the education department, around 8,525 schools have been grounded till date. Over 700 revamped schools under the initiative have been launched in February this year, and over 1,000 schools will be inaugurated on Tuesday. The introduction of English medium in the previous academic year has gained momentous responses. Last year around 1,60,755 took enrolment and this year till date around 1,91,557 students took enrolment out of that 90 percent admissions are for English medium.

Stretching on transformation in the education system, senior officer of the education department, said, Telangana witnessed significant infrastructure development in both Private and Government schools. Many schools have been renovated, upgraded, and provided with essential facilities such as classrooms, libraries, laboratories, and computer labs as per the needs and requirements that aroused time to time