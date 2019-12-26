Mancherial: CP V Satyanarayana inaugurates Inter-district Junior Volleyball competition

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana inaugurated 5th Telangana Inter-District Junior Volleyball competition at Singareni Tagore stadium in Ramakrishnapur in Mancherial district on Thursday.



Participating as a chief guest, Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said as part of friendly policing, they are organising volleyball competitions. He reminded that friendly policing is meant for common people but not for criminals.

'In other countries games are part and parcel of their lives. Of late parents are encouraging their wards to participate in games. Winning and defeat are common factors in a game and players should not fight if they lose the game,' he suggested. He said that they are organising games competitions through community policing to be close to the public.

Volleyball competition will continue till December 29 for under 18 for Boys and Girls and State-level 10 joint district teams will participate in the competitions he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Uday Kumar Reddy said as part of community policing, there is a lot of work to be done for the safety of the people, youth and women. He assured of extending their full support to senior national competitions in future. As many as 300 players from various districts are participating in the competitions.