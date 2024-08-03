Manda Krishna Madiga Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi at GVK ONE Event

Today Sukhdev Nagar Road No. 4 ,at statue of GVK ONE, under the auspicious of Arundhati Seva Sangam, Mandakrishna and Modi were offered palabhisheka and garlanded and thanked.

Manda Krishna Madiga's Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping his word in support of our Madiga brothers who have worked for 30 years of social justice struggle.

M Narasimha, M Anji, Errola Srinivas, P Kittu, M Rajaram, G Murali Vijay, P Sai, C Baba participated in this program.







