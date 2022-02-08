Manikonda jagir lands belong to Telangana, rules Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday ruled that 1,654 acres, 32 guntas of jagir lands in Manikonda belong to the Telangana Government. With this, the long-pending controversy has been resolved. The issue has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2016. Justices Hemant Gupta and Rama Subramanian ruled that all rights over the entire land belong to the Telangana government.



The controversy arose as the Manikonda Dargah supported by the Waqf board and Waqf tribunal had claimed that the land where Lanco Hills, Emaar properties and Indian School of Business belonged to them.



If the Waqf board had won the case, the State would have a heavy obligation to pay Rs 50,000 crore as compensation.

The Waqf board had earlier declared all 1,654 acres as dargah land. The State had claimed that Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Vali owned only one acre and not 1,654 acres. Arguments were held in the AP High Court between the Waqf board and the State Government in this regard. On April 3, 2012, the High Court ruled in favour of the Waqf board.

However, the government approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgment. The Supreme Court set aside the judgment of the High Court in the past in the matter of these lands.