Many BRS nominated posts after Sankranti

Hyderabad: The BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is to make the New Year happy for the party leaders by allocating nominated posts. He has initiated the exercise and appointed senior leader S Venugopala Chary as the chairman of Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation.

Most party leaders, including the second rung, who have been with the party since its inception have been waiting for nominated posts. They feel that this time they would get a chance given the final year of the government's second term.

The BRS chief has been allotting nominated posts one after another; interestingly most posts have been given to young leaders. Party leaders said the BRS chief wanted to allocate the posts keeping in view the Assembly elections which would be held during November-December next year.

There are several posts vacant in the State like the chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State, Forest Development Corporation. The CM has been offering the nominated posts in phases and keeping the party leaders guessing. He had recently appointed former Karimnagar Mayor Ravinder Singh as chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation.

Before this the CM had given posts to young leaders like M Krishank appointing him as chairman of Mineral Development Corporation, P Jaganmohan Rao as chairman of Telangana State Technology Services, G Nagesh as Beverages Corporation head and D Balraj Yadav as chairman of Sheep and Goat Development Corporation.

According to party leaders, the BRS chief would be entrusting the responsibility of giving away posts of market committees and also temple committees to the district ministers and MLAs. A senior party leader said the CM is likely to accord priority to young leaders in allocation of posts. Party working president KT Rama Rao is also likely to have his say in the allocation of posts, said the BRS leader. After Sankranti, the party leaders are likely to get nominated posts, the leader added.