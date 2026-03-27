Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police have cracked down heavily on a network of "Mule Accounts", bank accounts that serve as conduits for illegal transactions and provide support to cybercriminals.

As part of "Operation Crackdown 1.0," an investigation was conducted which identified 24 suspects; of these, 13 individuals were arrested. The police discovered that massive financial transactions, amounting to approximately Rs 138 crore, were routed through this syndicate.

The police initiated investigations into frauds perpetrated through accounts held at Ratnakar Bank Limited (RBL)—covering seven specific cases—and one case involving a "Rapid Grow Virtual" account. Consequently, cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 112 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 66-D of the IT Act.

The Modus Operandi of this syndicate is it operates in a highly organised and systematic manner. Coordinators oversee the establishment of the mule accounts; intermediaries lure ordinary citizens with promises of money and facilitate the opening of bank accounts in their names; and account holders hand over their personal bank accounts to the criminals for the purpose of conducting illegal transactions.

It is through these very accounts that the proceeds of cyber frauds are subsequently diverted to foreign countries. The names of the arrested accused are: Bandari Sairam (Velgatur, Jagtial); Anumandla Ranjith (Gopulapur, Buggaram, Jagtial); Aligeti Mallesham (Dharmaram, Peddapalli); Boga Rakesh (Jagtial); and Bandi Pranay (Vedire, Ramadugu, Karimnagar).

The bank officials involved are: Bhuvanagiri Kalyan (Hanamkonda); and RBL Bank Manager Ayesha Begum (Karimnagar). The bank account holders involved are: Vibhudi Ramkumar (Dharmaram, Peddapalli); Natharla Srinivas (Lakshmipur, Jagtial); Karre Raju (Warangal); Kalleda Mahender (Jagtial); Kondra Narahari (Jagtial); and Kalleda Rajesh (Jagtial).

According to the preliminary police investigation: transactions conducted via virtual accounts amounted to Rs 12,25,31,665; transactions via RBL Bank 'mule accounts' amounted to Rs 125,80,71,688; bringing the total transaction volume to approximately Rs 138 crores, the police said.

The police asked the public not to hand over their bank accounts, ATM cards, or login credentials to others in the hope of earning a small commission. If one opens bank accounts in the names of unknown individuals and provide them to others, he will be deemed accomplices to the crime.

If anyone fall victim to cyber fraud, one should immediately contact the helpline number 1930 or file a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in. The Police Commissioner stated that further interesting details are likely to emerge during the ongoing investigation.