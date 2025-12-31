Medaram Gears Up for Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara

The Medaram region in the Mulugu district is currently enveloped in a spiritual atmosphere as preparations for the Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara gain momentum. Set to unfold over four days from January 28, 2024, the event has already attracted an influx of devotees, particularly children and the elderly, who are eager to visit the goddesses and fulfil their vows ahead of what is expected to be a massive gathering.

Nestled within a forest, Medaram is bustling with visitors who express their devotion in various ways. A cherished tradition involves weighing jaggery equivalent to one’s weight as an offering at the gaddela, a practice through which devotees show gratitude for their prayers answered.

Significantly, it is not just Medaram itself that holds spiritual significance; every tree and stump within a 40-kilometre radius is revered as an incarnation of the godd. The enduring belief that wild animals in the surrounding forest do not harm devotees during this fair adds to the uniqueness of the occasion.

This year, the Sammakka-Saralamma fair is being organised with particular attention to detail by the state government, having invested approximately ₹251 crore in extensive development works. The appearance of Medaram has transformed with modern pavilions, wide queue lines, permanent structures, and widened roads. Special facilities, including bathing areas at Jampanna Vagu, are being set up to ensure that devotees encounter no difficulties during their spiritual journey.

As the event approaches, neighbouring villages—such as Oorttam, Kannepalli, and Narlapur—are rapidly developing a metropolitan vibe, with hotels, food centres, and biryani shops springing up to cater to the growing crowd. From bullock carts to helicopter services, and simple entertainment to luxury goods, the fair promises to offer something for everyone, creating a remarkable blend of spirituality, tradition, and modern amenities in Medaram.