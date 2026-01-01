Amid H1B Visa Overhaul…US Embassy warns against illegal immigration

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India issued a warning on Tuesday as thousands of Indians remain stranded in the country due to ongoing delays in H1B and H4 visa appointments. While the warning itself was not new and echoed the stance the Donald Trump administration has maintained since taking office, its timing sparked irritation among many applicants.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, “If you break US law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties. The Trump Administration is committed to ending illegal immigration to the United States and protecting our nation’s borders and our citizens.” The US-India ties in 2025 have been a rollercoaster ride, as punitive and reciprocal tariffs, a conflict with Pakistan, and stringent immigration policies have strained and tested the bilateral relationship in a manner not seen in decades.

The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to tighten immigration controls, targeting both legal and illegal pathways, including stricter rules for visas like the H1B that are widely used by Indian professionals working in the United States.

Calling alleged misuse of the H1B programme a threat to national security, Trump issued a proclamation introducing a $100,000 fee on new H1B visas, triggering widespread anxiety, uncertainty, and alarm among Indian workers.

Trump appeared to take a more balanced stance, arguing that the US must attract global talent because it lacks certain skills domestically.

Despite these challenges in US–India relations, the two countries also found notable areas of collaboration over the course of the year.

Meanwhile, India has raised its concerns with the United States over the cancellation of pre-scheduled H1B visa interviews for a large number of Indian applicants, adding that both countries are in discussions to resolve the disruptions caused by Washington’s decision to implement enhanced vetting procedures.

Thousands of H1B visa interviews scheduled in India from mid-December were suddenly deferred by several months to allow for closer examination of applicants’ social media activity and online presence. Some applicants who were due to attend interviews last week received emails from US immigration authorities stating that their appointments had been postponed until as late as May next year.