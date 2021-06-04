Medical Experts Suggest Tips On How To Take Care Of Toddler Ahead Of Coronavirus Third Wave

Although the decline in second wave Covid-19 cases is somewhat stagnant, expectations on the threat of a third wave are growing. Medical experts predict that most children will be victims of the Third Wave and this is frightening everyone. The impact of the first wave on children is minimal but a large number of children were hospitalized in the second wave. International medical experts predict that the third wave could have a serious impact on children. In this context, several states across the country have already set up special committees with medical experts. Thus, measures have been initiated to protect children from the third wave. To that extent, the focus has been on providing extra beds and medicines for children.



The Telangana government has also focused on tackling the Third Wave threat. It is already gearing up to provide better medical treatment for children. As a part of this, it is all set to provide extra beds in all government hospitals across the state to treat children and the officials were also ordered to see to that there is no shortage of medicines and there is no shortage of pediatric staff. It was decided to make new appointments where necessary. Even transfer options are also being looked into so that the doctors can be transferred where ever the situation is not good. The state health department has directed the concerned authorities to provide special training to nurses on treating children in the ICU.



Medical experts believe that the third wave can be prevented by expediting the vaccination process. There is no solution other than vaccination to combat the third wave. Most people are reminded that only countries that have been vaccinated have been able to bind the corona. In our country, even children are advised to start the vaccination process as soon as possible. Medical experts, who could not say when the third wave would come, said they could not expect it to affect only children. It is believed that the third Wave will affect all the age groups. Some medical experts warn that the third wave effect may be greater than the current second wave.



It is suggested that everyone should continue to follow precautionary measures such as wearing masks and following physical distance without neglecting the pandemic. At the same time, the government is advised to take appropriate steps to start vaccinating children as soon as possible.