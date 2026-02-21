Medical staff told to treat leprosy patients with compassion for curative results

Rangareddy: A two-day visit of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Leprosy Special Monitor Pradeepta Kumar Nayak to oversee the measures by the government to control leprosy and ensure better treatment in Ranga Reddy district concluded on Friday. He reviewed the implementation of leprosy control measures in the district and the measures to protect the rights of the affected people. “Protection rights, dignity and social equality of people affected by leprosy is the primary responsibility of NHRC,” he said, addressing officials from the Medical department during a district- level review meeting on his first day of the visit at the collectorate.

While elaborating advanced medication therapy to treat, he said, “Leprosy is an ancient disease and is completely curable if detected timely and improved multi-drug treatment (MDT) is provided. However, if detected late, it can lead to permanent disability.”

He suggested that leprosy should not be considered as a mere medical anomaly, but a social problem linked to misconceptions and social discrimination. To counter this, a rights-based approach should be adopted with awareness among people about early detection, easy access to health services, social security schemes and most importantly the coordination between departments. Nayak expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to leprosy victims by various departments in the district. Later, the DMHO apprised the LSM with details of leprosy control programme being implemented in the district through a power-point presentation. “A complete eradication of leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, can be possible if officers of all the departments work in coordination and with a sense of humanity through ensuring that all benefits of government schemes be reached to patients,” he maintained.

Joint Director of the Leprosy Programme Dr. John Babu explained the aspects behind spreading leprosy, symptoms, treatment and role everyone can play in controlling the contagion. Additional Collector K. Srinivas, Additional DMHO Dr Papa Rao, DRO Sangeetha, besides officers from different departments, were present. Later Dr. Nayak visited the PHCs at Balapur and Lemur to enquire about the services being provided to patients. He met the staff of the PHCs and ASHA workers and emphasised the need to treat leprosy patients with love and compassion; steps to be taken to protect their rights. He interacted with the patients; saw records of patients at PHCs and made suggestions to the staff.

Dr. Nayak was accompanied by the State Leprosy Officer Dr. John Babu, DMHO Dr Lalita Devi, Additional DMHO (leprosy) Dr Papa Rao, Kandukur sub-district medical and health officer Dr Geeta, medical officers Doctors Balamani, Swaroopa, district para medical officer Sulochana.